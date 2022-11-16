By Matthew Roscoe • 16 November 2022 • 13:24

BREAKING: Kherson Region deputy head Ekaterina Gubareva reportedly missing. Image: kgubareva/Instagram

THE deputy governor of Kherson Region, Ekaterina Gubareva, is reportedly missing, according to her husband on Wednesday, November 16.

Pavel Gubarev has reported his wife Ekaterina Gubareva, the deputy head of the collaborationist Kherson Military-Civilian Administration in Russian-occupied Ukraine, missing days after Russian troops were forced to retreat.

According to the former head of the military draft department of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)’s Defence Ministry, his wife had stopped making contact since Tuesday, November 15.

Writing on his Telegram channel, Gubarev said: “Yesterday around 4.30 pm, my wife Yekaterina Gubareva disappeared and has not been in touch since then.

“The last place she was seen was the Kherson regional government building in Genichesk. Attempts to call Saldo to find out Ekaterina’s whereabouts have so far been fruitless.”

The Russian news outlet Gazeta noted that after the Russian army’s retreat from Kherson to the left bank of the Dnieper, the administration of the region was transferred to Genichesk.

Ekaterina Gubareva previously held posts as the foreign minister of the DPR and was also a member of the People’s Council.

Pavel Gubarev acted as an organiser of the anti-Maidan movement since 2014, then held positions in the DPR leadership.

Since the start of Russia’s ‘special military operation’, Gubarev has been taking part in combat operations at the rank of private – he serves as a gunner of an anti-aircraft gun.

