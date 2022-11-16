Fleeing Russian soldiers leave crucial classified lists in Kherson

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 November 2022 • 16:33

Russian soldier - Credit Kutsenko Volodymyr / Shutterstock.com

Russian soldiers fleeing Kherson have left behind vital lists and top-secret documents at a local garage.

According to the Security Services of Ukraine (SBU) on Wednesday, November 16, forces liberating the town found the crucial list of FSB agents.

The list apparently provides full details of those who were working with Russian forces and in particular those who are part of the resistance movement in the southern region.

Among the documents they also found lists of those locals that had been prosecuted by the Russians under fabricated accusations.

They also include documented facts about the abduction and torture of victims, as well as looting of their homes under the guise of conducting “searches.”

According to the SBU Russian FSB staff were involved in the torture as well as in supporting the “VOG-8 time-operational group.”

That group coordinated reconnaissance, subversive and sabotage activities in the area.

Specialists within the SBU are now analysing the documents to be better understand the information and to enable them to track down Russian agent networks.

Currently the SBU and local police are working to neutralise subversive activities in Kherson, with those that voluntarily cooperated with the fleeing Russian soldiers likely to be brought before a court.

