By Matthew Roscoe • 16 November 2022 • 12:34

WATCH: Football match steward ruins romantic moment that nearly ends in a fight. Image: [email protected]

A VIDEO circulating on social media showing a match steward ruining a romantic moment at a football match has gone viral.

A romantic moment at a football match in Belarus has gone viral after it was nearly ruined by an overly eager match steward and nearly ended in an on-pitch brawl.

FC Smorgon player Vladislav Shubovich had planned to propose to his girlfriend during his side’s first-division clash against rivals Volna Pinsk.

And in the 85th minute, the perfect moment presented itself.

With his side 1-0 up, the 22-year-old defender dramatically found himself on the scoresheet for only the second time and he knew exactly how he wanted to celebrate.

Shubovich raced over to the crowd and pointed straight at his girlfriend and beckoned her to the touchline.

In doing so, other fans made their way towards the goal hero and up stepped the steward.

The security guard pushed away some eager fans as Shubovich’s long-time girlfriend made her way towards her man.

However, before she could reach him, she received a forceful shove from the steward and the heartwarming moment turned to anger.

After witnessing his beloved nearly being thrown to the ground, the FC Smorgon player got in the face of the steward and gave him a hard shove and had to be restrained.

Thankfully, Shubovich was able to try again and his teammates and fans applauded as the young player’s girlfriend said yes to the proposal.

People reacted to the video online.

“What a mess…” one person wrote.

Another person said: “This is judged to be the fault of the GK.”

“Marriage proposals in a football match, always a success… 🤪” said another person.

Les demandes en mariage dans un match de foot, toujours une réussite… 🤪 https://t.co/kPlNXxcBpq — Jean-Philippe Doux (@Jeanphidoux) November 15, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.