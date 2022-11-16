By Guest Writer • 16 November 2022 • 15:24

So many people joined the walk Credit: Christer Lagervall

THERE was a wonderful turnout for the Fourth Diabetic Awareness Sponsored Walk in La Cala de Mijas on Sunday November 14.

Organised by the La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group nearly 300 attended the day and there were many generous donations.

Herbalife Nutrition handed out sport energy drinks and T-Shirts were given to all the walkers thanks to the kindness of Danny Foster of Inspired Fragrances who encouraged his many friends and colleagues to help towards the costs.

His daughter Alilah, a happy and energetic seven-year-old, has been diabetic since just before her second birthday and she received a medal on the day as the Lions’ champion fundraiser having managed to persuade all her school friends and family to help her raise nearly €1,000 and it looks as if the €3,000 target will be shattered.

MC Sandie excelled herself taking the warm-up in her Lions costume. On a really hot summer-like day this was no mean feat!

Bohurt Zona Sur – the Medieval fighters were there in all their armour, Mijas Fencing, the Drang band of drummers and other entertainers including flamenco dancers and Costa Soul Singers made it a great day especially as there were plenty of stall holders too for early Christmas shopping.

The nurses who attended tested nearly 100 of the visitors for glucose levels and found at least 10 per cent were too high – and most of these did not know they may have diabetes.

On this auspicious day Remembrance Sunday, because of the large crowd, those who wished were invited to hold their own personal minutes of silence to remember those who died fighting for freedom.

