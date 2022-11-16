By Vickie Scullard • 16 November 2022 • 11:47

Richard Branson reveals what his swanky new hotel in Mallorca will look like. Credit: Virgin.

Richard Branson has revealed what his swanky new hotel in Mallorca will look like once it opens next year.

The UK billionaire announced that Son Bunyola, situated on the Balearic island, will open for business in August 2023.

The estate will include three luxury villas, Sa Terra Rotja, Sa Punta de S’Aguila, and Son Balagueret, and a brand new luxury hotel, set amid 810 acres.

Located on Mallorca’s northwest coast, the estate, home to many olive groves, almond and citrus trees, and grape vines, is part of a World Heritage site and “makes for the perfect base from which to explore the island,” says the official website.

Bookings are already being accepted ahead of the launch.

Amazing to see @VirginLimitedEd breathe new life into a historic Mallorcan finca on a UNESCO World Heritage Site. I visited recently and was so impressed by the careful and meticulous construction on-site. Son Bunyola is such a special place: https://t.co/Gz03OAyGry pic.twitter.com/miDxSsyFOE — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) May 12, 2022

The Virgin boss says on the resort’s website: “Welcome to Son Bunyola, my favourite Mallorcan retreat.

“From here you can appreciate the stunning beauty of the Mediterranean from the tranquillity of your own private villa or our beautiful new hotel.

“I hope you enjoy your stay as much as I always do.”

The Virgin Limited Edition Twitter account posted a sneak preview of what the hotel will look like.

✨Breaking News ✨ Bookings are now live for our brand new Son Bunyola Hotel opening summer 2023 in Mallorca. We know where we’re holidaying next summer 🌴🌞 Find out more here: https://t.co/XYsBxH5GHb#SonBunyola #SonBunyolaHotel #hotelopenings #VLEMagic #VLETravels pic.twitter.com/1In3go22WB — VirginLimitedEdition (@VirginLimitedEd) November 15, 2022

The post said: “Bookings are now live for our brand new Son Bunyola Hotel opening summer 2023 in Mallorca.

“We know where we’re holidaying next summer.”

The video shows the popular Brit getaway island from above, with aerial shots of the idyllic landscape making the backdrop for the new Virgin venture.

As well as the hotel, three luxurious villas, Sa Terra Rotja, Sa Punta de S’Aguila, and Son Balagueret, will be available to hire exclusively throughout the year.

