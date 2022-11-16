Russian soldier killed by sniper from 2.7 kilometres away

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 November 2022 • 17:08

Ukraine has claimed that a Russian soldier was killed by a sniper from more than 2,710 metres (2.7 kilometres) away in what would be the second longest recorded shooting.

Footage released by Ukraine on Wednesday, November 16 shows the shooting by an unidentified marksman. In the footage a man can be seen moving between the trees before being taken out.

Using thermal sights, the sniper homed in on the man before taking a shot. Three seconds later he fell to the ground.

A second soldier who came to the assistance of the first was also killed by the sniper, as is a third.

If confirmed, the shooting will be the second longest surpassing that of the Britain Craig Harrison, who killed two Taliban fighters at a distance of 2,475 meters (2.475 kilometres) in the province of Helmand (Afghanistan), in 2009.

Currently the record is held by a Canadian sniper who in 2017 eliminated an ISIS militant in Iraq at a distance of roughly 3,450 metres (3.45 kilometres)

Questions have been raised about the authenticity of the video, which has yet to be independently verified. It does also raise ethical questions of shooting someone at that distance.

However, it does give an indication of how war has changed and how lethal it can be resulting in a Russian soldier being killed from afar.

