BREAKING: Multiple sheriff recruits mowed down in Whittier California

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 November 2022 • 16:04

A GROUP of sheriff recruits have been struck down by a car in Whittier California, as reported on Wednesday, November 15.

Multiple sheriff recruits have been mowed down by a car in California’s Whittier resulting in several casualties.

At least 11 people are in critical condition following the incident near Los Angeles.

According to local reports, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits were taking part in a training exercise in the 10600 block of Mills Avenue when an SUV reportedly mowed down several of the police hopefuls.

US media outlet NBC Los Angeles reported that the incident happened at 6.30 am on November 16.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and several casualties were reported.

The news outlet noted that police have not been able to release details of the crash or the condition of the driver.

According to the prominent Twitter account, Intel Point Alert, “Ambulance service now reports 16+ victims following car-ramming incident in Whittier, California; suspect in custody.”

Gigi Graciette, who originally broke the news on social media, the incident happened “not far from LASD Star Center where recruits from many police departments train.”

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

