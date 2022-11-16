BREAKING: Multiple sheriff recruits mowed down in Whittier California

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 November 2022 • 16:04

A GROUP of sheriff recruits have been struck down by a car in Whittier California, as reported on Wednesday, November 15.

BREAKING: Mass casualty incident after a group of sheriff recruits out for morning run were hit by a car in Whittier.

At least 11 are in CRITICAL condition. @foxla — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) November 16, 2022

According to local reports, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits were taking part in a training exercise in the 10600 block of Mills Avenue when an SUV reportedly mowed down several of the police hopefuls.

US media outlet NBC Los Angeles reported that the incident happened at 6.30 am on November 16.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and several casualties were reported.

The news outlet noted that police have not been able to release details of the crash or the condition of the driver.

According to the prominent Twitter account, Intel Point Alert, “Ambulance service now reports 16+ victims following car-ramming incident in Whittier, California; suspect in custody.”

DEVELOPING: Ambulance service now reports 16+ victims following car ramming incident in Whittier, California; suspect in custody pic.twitter.com/YibNI22Rml — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) November 16, 2022

Gigi Graciette, who originally broke the news on social media, the incident happened “not far from LASD Star Center where recruits from many police departments train.”

Avoid area of Mills & Trumball in Whittier where group of police/sheriff recruits out for a morning run were hit by a car.

At least eleven are reported in critical condition.

This is not far from LASD Star Center where recruits from many police departments train. @foxla pic.twitter.com/g4LiEwvMBF — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) November 16, 2022

