Shock as Champions League referee, 42, dies after suffering a stroke during training

By Vickie Scullard • 16 November 2022 • 10:46

Referee Johan Hamel has died. Credit: @RefReMaYe/Twitter.

A Champions League referee, aged 42, has died after suffering a stroke during training.

French referee Johan Hamel has tragically passed away after suffering from a stroke, reports the Mirror.

Mr Hamel, one of France’s elite referees since 2016, was a Ligue 1 and Champions League official whose final match was on November 6, as Lille drew with Rennes.

He was also on duty when Real Madrid beat Celtic at the Santiago Bernabeu on November 2.

Additionally, Mr Hamel had also been the VAR officiator for PSG’s win over Auxerre at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Hamel was in charge of 135 Ligue 1 matches and 85 Ligue 2 games, with more than 300 professional games to his name.

He sadly suffered a stroke during routine training exercises on Tuesday evening, the Union of Elite Football Referees (SAFE) announced on Wednesday.

A statement from SAFE read: “Arbitration is in mourning. We learn of the death of our Colleague and Friend, Johan Hamel, Ligue 1 referee, at the age of 42.

“To his family, relatives, and Friends, the SAFE and the Arbitrators send their deepest condolences. Johan, we will miss you.”

Tributes poured onto social media, with many sending

One posted: “What a tragedy… I just learned some shocking news: Johan #HAMEL , league 1 referee, left last night following a massive stroke after training. He was only 42 years old.

“The world of arbitration is in mourning. He joins Sébastien Desiage up there.”

Sébastien Desiage died in 2020 aged 46 after battling an illness.

This news comes as football teams arrive in Qatar ahead of the World Cup tournament.

The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is scheduled to start on November 20.

