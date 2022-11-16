By Vickie Scullard • 16 November 2022 • 7:58

Smiling Ukrainian soldiers celebrate 'trophy' after Russian occupiers 'flee'. Credit: @operativno_ZSU/Twitter.

SMILING Ukrainian soldiers appear to be celebrating after scooping a ‘trophy’ after Russian occupiers ‘flee’ the area.

A video of the moment that paratroopers, from the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr, scooped a Russian ‘trophy’ gasoline generator has been shared across social media.

The post, by the Ukraine armed forces, says: “Zhytomyr paratroopers ‘trophied’ a Russian gasoline generator.

“The Russian occupiers fled so much that they left everything in the world to save themselves.”

The so-called trophy is perhaps a nod to the month-long attacks that Vladimir Putin’s army X on power infrastructures in Ukraine, which has led to blackouts in a number of cities – including Zhytomyr.

Житомирські десантники «затрофеїли» російський бензогенератор.

Російські окупанти так тікали, що лишали все на світі, тільки б врятуватися.@Kochevenko pic.twitter.com/BRI0FTvkag — Оперативний ЗСУ (@operativno_ZSU) November 16, 2022

On Sunday night, 4.5 million people across Ukraine were without electricity, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Other regions where officials reported strikes were Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, and Rivne in the west, and Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the northeast.

Several missile strikes also hit Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy’s native city, according to its mayor, Oleksandr Vilkul, reports PBS.

