Spanish and British ship building consortium wins £1.6 billion navy contract

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 November 2022 • 19:02

Destroyer - Cedit Navantia

A Spanish and British ship building consortium has won a contract to build three supply vessels for the UK Navy.

Announced by Ben Wallace the Minister of Defence on Wednesday, November 16 the contract has special significance given BREXIT and the sensitivity of defence contracts.

Navantia’s British subsidiary will complete the work in partnership with Harland & Wolff and BMT, and is said to include the technology transfer of the latest in digital equipment.

The ships will be second only to the aircraft carriers in length measuring some 216 metres each and will be built in the Harland & Wolff shipyards in Belfast (Northern Ireland) and those of Appledore (west of the United Kingdom).

Key work will also be undertaken in the Navantia shipyard in Puerto Real in Cádiz, however the integration of the ships and their systems will take place entirely in Belfast.

The consortium brings together Navantia’s experience in building military vessels and in the transfer of technology, along with BMT’s design and construction abilities along with Harland & Wolff’s experience in building ships.

The three ships, on which work will begin in 2025, will supply supplies and ammunition to Royal Navy ships deployed on missions.

The Spanish and British ship building consortium will invest some £77 million in upgrading the shipbuilding facilities in Belfast as part of the contract.

