Star of Ghostbusters, rock videos and model dies aged 65

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 November 2022 • 18:28

Kymberly Ellen Herrin - Facebook

The star of Ghostbusters, ZZ Top rock videos and model has died at her home in California aged 65.

The death of Kymberly Ellen Herrin went largely unnoticed having passed away on October 28, with her obituary only publicised on Tuesday, November 16 in the local Santa Barbara newspress.

Herrin, a lifelong Santa Barbara resident, graduated from the local high school in 1975 after which she went on to become a model.

She graced many magazines in the United States and elsewhere across the world before moving into an acting career that saw her play roles in Ghostbusters, Romancing the Stone and Beverley Hills Cop II.

But she will probably be remembered by most for her appearances in Queen, Kiss and ZZ Top videos that include the famous Legs song by the latter.

According to the newspaper she lived aboard a 75-foot yacht for much of her life, a keen sailor that travelled the Californian coast and through the Panama Canal and into the Sea of Cortez and the Caribbean.

Herrin is survived by her mother Billie Dodson, her brother Mark Herrin, nieces Theresa Ramirez and Stephanie Ross, nephews Brandon Herrin & Trevor Triegor, along with numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.

The exact cause of the death of the star of Ghostbusters is unknown, but it is possibly cancer related as the family have asked for donations to be made to the American Cancer Society to further the research of the prevention and treatment of breast cancer.

