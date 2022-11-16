By Matthew Roscoe • 16 November 2022 • 18:30

UK school mourns sudden and unexpected death of popular science teacher. Image: The Wordsley School/Facebook

A SCHOOL in the UK is in mourning after the sudden and unexpected death of its popular science teacher, as reported on Wednesday, November 16.

The Wordsley School in Stourbridge, England announced today that Andy Blunt, the school’s Head of Science, died suddenly on Monday, November 14.

Calling him the “very essence of the school”, the school wrote on Facebook: “It is with such a heavy heart and with the permission of Kerry, Andy’s wife, that I am writing to share the devastating news that Andy Blunt, our Head of Science, died suddenly on Monday 14th November.”

The school’s headteacher Gareth Burton said: “We are all devastated at the sudden death of one of our teachers, and our thoughts are very much with their family at this time.

“Parents of pupils at the school have been communicated with and they are aware of the arrangements in place to support their child throughout the remainder of this week and beyond.”

Andy joined Wordsley in September 2011 as a newly qualified teacher and was appointed Head of Science in 2019.

The school said on Facebook: “[Andy] was ‘Wordsley through and through’; a teacher, a leader, esteemed colleague and a trusted and dear friend. Andy was absolutely selfless and always put the needs of others before his own.

“It is incomprehensible to think that Andy will no longer be a part of our world and without doubt, our world is a poorer place without him to share it with.”

They added: “As I’m sure you will understand, this tragic and sudden loss is devasting for our team of staff, who worked so closely with Andy; a man who devoted his entire professional career to supporting those around him.

“I cannot begin to explain the sadness that is felt by staff at the school, nor the void that has been left by Andy’s sudden death.

“I am equally mindful of our pupils. Andy was a highly respected teacher of science who made it his mission to deliver exciting and inspiring lessons to our pupils.

“I am under no illusion that the pain and sadness that is felt by staff at the school will also be mirrored amongst our pupils. They too will need our care and support in the days, weeks and months to come.

“Equally, as parents and wider members of our school community, we recognise that this loss will be very upsetting too, given the connections that you and others will have had with Andy over the years.”

The school only opened between 10 am and 2 pm on November 16 as a mark of respect.

“Our thoughts are with Kerry and Andy’s family, who are understandably struggling to find any sense of their loss,” the school concluded.

Andy’s wife Kerry said on Facebook: “Andy was the perfect man and was clearly loved by so many. Always hold a little thought for him as he did for so many. RIP my love fly high.”

People paid tribute following the sudden death of the popular teacher.

One person wrote on Facebook: “Such a huge loss. I sometimes spoke to Andy as part of my role covering lessons. I know how highly he was regarded by staff and students. My deepest condolences to Andy’s family, friends, staff and students at Wordsley.”

Another person said: “I was a pupil at the Wordsley school from 2009-2014 and had the pleasure of Andy being my science teacher for my last two years getting me through exams. He was an all-round brilliant teacher, he made it his responsibility to ensure every single pupil understood what he was teaching and if you didn’t, would spend the time with you until you understood. I wouldn’t have passed my science exams without him. Rest in paradise Mr Blunt, you’ll be missed.”

“Absolutely deverstating. My daughter said he was one of the best teachers ever. Her words were….. mom, he just knew how to connect with us, and the way he taught his lessons was fantastic. He used to make them all laugh and make science lessons so enjoyable. He will be a great loss to the school but his memory will remain there forever,” a third person wrote.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.