By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 November 2022 • 21:49

General Franco wax model - Credit Anton_Ivanov / Shutterstock.com

The first lawsuit under the new Law of Historical Memory has been brought in Spain.

The case announced on Wednesday, November 16 by TVE News sees the National Police Station in Via Laietana in Barcelona being sued for its involvement in Francoist crimes.

Primera querella en España por crímenes franquistas tras la aprobación de la nueva Ley de Memoria Histórica. Denuncian torturas sistemáticas en la comisaría de la Policía Nacional en Vía Laietana de Barcelona. 🔹 https://t.co/9wSRGR5yvh pic.twitter.com/zsgBQRS5bk — Telediarios de TVE (@telediario_tve) November 16, 2022

The new law it is hoped will bring closure for many who suffered at the hands of Franco, in a move not dissimilar to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that helped to heal many wounds in South Africa.

Franco remains a controversial figure in Spain with his reign marked by brutal repression that saw tens of thousands murdered. But he is also credited with greatly improving the quality of life in Spain, the country having fallen from grace and into poverty.

The dictator allowed social and economic reform but remained in full control from the centre with a highly authoritarianism and nationalistic approach.

That legacy remains with regions such as Catalonia, the Basque Country and Galicia remaining at odds with the central government over their future.

With the first lawsuit under the new Law of Historical Memory filed in Barcelona, many expect to see a flurry of cases that may help to bring some healing, but which also may open old wounds.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.