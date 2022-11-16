The price of 12.5kg butane gas bottles in Spain will drop this week

By Chris King • 16 November 2022 • 4:41

Image of a lorry delivering butane gas cylinders. Credit: IMAGEN PUNTO DE LUZ/Shutterstock.com

A 12.5kg bottle of butane gas will cost less in Spain from this week.

A resolution published this Monday, November 14, in the Official State Gazette (BOE), stated that as of this Tuesday 15, the maximum price of a 12.5-kilogram butane cylinder in Spain will fall by 4.96 per cent to €18.58. This price will be maintained until January 17, 2023, when the next review will take place.

The maximum sale price of bottled liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) in containers of between 8 and 20 kilograms – the traditional butane cylinder – is not liberalised. Its value is reviewed every two months on the third Tuesday of each month, by resolution of the General Directorate for Energy Policy and Mines.

According to sources from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, this reduction in price is due to the fact that during this two-month period the price of raw materials has suffered a decrease of 10.0 per cent.

That is despite the fact that the cost of freight has seen a rise of around 24 per cent and the dollar has continued to appreciate against the euro by 2.8 per cent.

The bi-monthly price review is calculated based on the cost of the raw material (propane and butane) in international markets, as well as the cost of transportation and the evolution of the euro-dollar exchange rate.

On the other hand, the said price revision, either upwards or downwards, is limited to 5 per cent. Any excess or defect in the price is then applied in subsequent revisions.

Royal Decree-Law 11/2022, of June 25, which adopts and extends certain measures to respond to the economic and social consequences of the war in Ukraine, and to deal with situations of social and economic vulnerability, froze the maximum price, before taxes, of bottled LPG between 8 and 20kg.

As a reference, it used the one established by the Resolution of May 12, 2022, of the General Directorate of Energy Policy and Mines.

Currently, 68 million LPG containers of different capacities are consumed in Spain annually, of which 53 million are subject to the maximum regulated price of 78 per cent. It is a fuel in decline, since from 2009 to 2018 the total consumption of bottled LPG has decreased by 20 per cent, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

