By Vickie Scullard • 16 November 2022 • 11:25

Thief nicknamed 'El Batman' arrested after dressing up like the DC hero in Sevilla. Credit: CONSTANT DANIEL/Shutterstock.com.

A THIEF nicknamed El Batman has been arrested after allegedly robbing three establishments while dressed up like the DC hero Batman in Sevilla.

The National Police detained ‘El Batman de Dos Hermanas’, who allegedly hit three establishments in the Seville city of Dos Hermanas, completely in black and wearing a face mask of the DC hero.

Officers had been following the suspect for about two weeks after a robbery happened in a bakery in the Seville municipality, as well as two other premises.

Among other alleged crimes, early in the morning, the suspect entered the bakery on Berruguete street, in the La Moneda neighborhood, dressed entirely in black and wearing the Batman mask while wielding a gun.

🔴 Detenido «El Batman de Dos Hermanas», que actuaba con máscara y vestido de negro. Informa @fermincaba. https://t.co/qwaOVx8BSk — El Correo de Andalucía (@elCorreoWeb) November 15, 2022

The detainee is charged with more crimes, at least one of them on Isaac Peral street in the town reports El Correo.

At the bakery, after a struggle with the clerk, the suspect allegedly took what he could from the cash register, although as he began to run down the street, he dropped much of the money he had stolen.

An investigation was launched by Specialised and Violent Crime Unit officers from Dos Hermanas police, who located the alleged thief in the southern area of ​​the Seville municipality.

The man has been remanded in prison pending a trial, with his alleged accomplices released with charges.

