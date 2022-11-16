By Chris King • 16 November 2022 • 1:10

Polish PM summons Russian ambassador after cruise missiles kill two on border farm

Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki summoned the Russian ambassador after two cruise missiles allegedly hit the village of Przewodow in Poland, killing two people.

UPDATE: Wednesday, November 16 at 1.05am

Polish prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki reportedly summoned the Russian ambassador following the incident in which two people died when two allegedly stray cruise missiles struck a farm in a village near the border with Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defence denied any involvement and claimed that the subsequent media frenzy was simply provocation by the West towards Moscow. It must be stressed at this point that no official statement has been released confirming that the missiles were either fired from Russian territory or Russian-made.

Andrzej Duda, the President of the Republic of Poland, in a televised address said that he wanted to assure everyone that Polish officials are acting in a prudent way. He added that there is no clear evidence yet as to who fired the rocket.

According to the Reuters news agency, Piotr Muller, the Polish government spokesman told reporters: “A moment ago we decided to verify whether there are grounds to launch procedures under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty”.

“It was decided a moment ago to increase the readiness of some combat military units in Poland and to increase the combat readiness of other units of uniformed services in our country”. At the request of Poland, an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors has been called for Wednesday 16.

Tuesday, November 15 at 7:40pm

According to reports on social media news sites, two people died after at least two cruise missiles hit a farm in the village of Przewodow in the province of Lubin, on the border between Poland and Ukraine this evening, Tuesday, November 15.

The Polish ministry of internal affairs reported that an emergency council is being convened and the matter has been reported to the EU. Polish station Radio ZET also announced the incident on its site.

Anton Gerashchenko, the advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs reported that an urgent meeting of the Council of Ministers Committee on National Security and Defence had been called by Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki and President Duda. No reason was stated for the meeting being convened he added.

Prime Minister of Poland @MorawieckiM has called an urgent meeting of the Council of Ministers Committee on National Security and Defense. Reasons are not stated. The probable cause might be explosions in the Polish town Przewodów not far from Ukrainian border. Two people died. — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 15, 2022

#Breaking: Just in – Polish ministry of internal affairs has said that at least 2 reportedly #Russia[n cruise missiles, hit the village of #Przewodów, #Lubin province in #Poland. An emergency counsel has been called in the #EU. pic.twitter.com/omDGGxO1U5 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) November 15, 2022

Artis Pabriks, the Latvian Defence Minister tweeted: “My condolences to our Polish brothers in arms. The criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on NATO territory in Poland. Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime”.

My condolences to our Polish brothers in arms. Criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on NATO territory in Poland. Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime. — Artis Pabriks (@Pabriks) November 15, 2022

He added a few minutes later: “My first reaction would be that after Russians hit Polish territory, 4. Article is in place, just like air defence of Ukrainian air.”.

My first reaction would be that after Russians hit Polish territory, 4. Article is in place, just like air defence of Ukrainian air. — Artis Pabriks (@Pabriks) November 15, 2022

Online reports are claiming that the missiles were ‘stray’, but this incident comes hot on the heels of another event earlier today in which Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian infrastructure knocked out the power supply to parts of Moldova.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

