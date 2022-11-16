Vanilla to Sandalwood: The UK’s most attractive winter candle scents

BREAKING: Donald Trump to run for US presidency in 2024 - 'America's comeback starts right now' Close
By Euro Weekly News Media • 16 November 2022 • 14:58

Image - KarepaStock/Shutterstock

Neil McLaren, Vaping expert comments – “Christmas scents are usually associated with nostalgic and heart-warming feelings and finding the right winter scent to have in your home is the ultimate cherry on top of a perfect Christmas. With families re-connecting and visitors coming and going, there is no better time to show off your favourite candle scent to create an alluring, attractive and cosy atmosphere. Choosing a smell that matches the season is traditionally how it’s done, and as we tend to associate certain winter smells such as cinnamon and nutmeg with wintertime, it’s no wonder that Christmas is the most popular time for households to upgrade their home scents.”

The most attractive candle scents to have in your home this Christmas are….

According to google candle scents, the combined UK average monthly Google searches are vanilla 2,240, orange 2,090, sandalwood 1,390, cinnamon 1,280, pine 570, frankincense 340, ginger 170, clove 90, fir 80, cardamom 60, myrrh 60, nutmeg 40 

Image – MN Studio/Shutterstock

Vanilla takes first place as the most attractive winter candle scent to have in your home this Christmas with a total of 2,240 average monthly searches in the UK. With 1,300 searches for ‘vanilla candle’ alone, it’s no surprise as vanilla is known as a very calming and relaxing scent, as the aroma stimulates the brain and releases endorphins, perfect for that warm and relaxing Christmas feeling.

Image – Africa Studio/Shutterstock

Second place goes to a festive favourite – ‘Orange’, with an overall search popularity per month of 2,090. A favourite among British households, ‘orange candle’ also had 1,300 Google search queries. Orange is a great option to flood your home for freshness, along with helping boost your mood and internal health as the citricity in the scent helps to purify the air.

Image – EKramar/Shutterstock

Sandalwood is a very distinctive candle fragrance with a very woody and oud aroma, with a total average of 1,390 searches taking third spot. A trending fragrance with an additional 156% rise in searches for the scent alone, this might be a new scent to try!

Image – Madeleine Steinbach/Shutterstock

