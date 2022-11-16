By Matthew Roscoe • 16 November 2022 • 16:14

Wagner Group reportedly recruiting Russian musicians to 'fight' in Ukraine. Image: Grey Zone/Telegram

FOLLOWING news that the Wagner Group has been recruiting people from prison to ‘fight’ in Ukraine, Putin’s network of mercenaries and de facto private army “is actively recruiting musicians.”

According to the Wagner PMC-linked Telegram channel, Grey Zone, “The Wagner Group is actively recruiting musicians to ‘tour’ the war zone in Ukraine!”

According to the channel, the musicians will receive “decent and fair financial remuneration” as well as “the best equipment and the most modern technology.”

The Wagner Group, which is reportedly building militia training centres in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions, said that the musicians must be in “good physical condition” and aged between 22 and 50.

In the same recruitment advertisement, the Grey Zone added that the mercenaries, run by Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, also need: “experienced artillerymen, trained mechanics, manipulator operators and armoured vehicle operators.”

As noted, Russian prisoners were recruited by Wagner Group mercenaries earlier in the year, however, some were reportedly suffering from serious infectious diseases.

On Tuesday, October 25, it was reported that many recruited prisoners from Russian prisons were suffering from HIV and hepatitis C.

