WATCH – Scientists reveal news species from the deepest sea

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 November 2022 • 22:49
Sea creature - Credit Robert French Museums Victoria Research Institute
The scientists from the Musuem Victoria Research Institute revealed the new, unusual and sometimes scary creatures on Wednesday, November 16.
The scientists who travelled from Australia’s Northwest coast visited the Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park, where they mapped parts of the ocean not visited before.
Scientists have discovered new deep-sea creatures while exploring the depths of the Indian Ocean https://t.co/QhTcUswZtn pic.twitter.com/IBBN6v58XI
— CNN (@CNN) November 16, 2022
According to Parks Australia, Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park covers an area of 467,054 square kilometres and extends from most of the islands’ shoreline to the limit of Australia’s Exclusive Economic Zone (AEEZ), approximately 200 nautical miles from shore.
The marine park’s offshore waters (from approximately 3 nautical miles from shore to the limit of the AEEZ) are a green zone (National Park Zone) where extractive activities like fishing and mining are not allowed. There are also two small inshore green zones, at the area known as the Rip at Direction Island and at Trannies Beach near the northern tip of West Island.
Following their return to base the scientists were able reveal the many new species that includes eels, shellfish, anemones and fish with huge jaws filled with razor sharp teeth.
