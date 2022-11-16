Watch the moment Ukraine’s air defence system takes down a Russian missile

By Vickie Scullard • 16 November 2022 • 7:32

Watch the moment Ukraine's air defense system takes down a Russian missile. Credit: @operativno_ZSU/Twitter.

THE incredible moment the Ukrainian air defence system takes down a Russian missile has been caught on video.

The footage, shared today, Wednesday morning, on Ukraine’s Armed Forces news Twitter page, shows a missile shooting towards a building before being intercepted by the defence system.

This is one of two videos shared on the social media page, which regularly posts updates related to the Ukraine army’s movements during the war.

This comes following the shocking reports that two people died in Poland when two ‘stray’ cruise missiles struck a farm in a village near the border with Ukraine.

Відео збиття силами ППО російської крилатої ракети!🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cJxqFKWF8s — Оперативний ЗСУ (@operativno_ZSU) November 16, 2022

According to online media reports, the farmers killed by a missile in eastern Poland were two local men, aged 60 and 62.

According to Reuters news agency, Piotr Muller, the Polish government spokesman told reporters: “A moment ago we decided to verify whether there are grounds to launch procedures under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.”

He continued: “It was decided a moment ago to increase the readiness of some combat military units in Poland and to increase the combat readiness of other units of uniformed services in our country.”

The farmers killed by a missile in eastern Poland were 2 local men, aged 60 and 62. pic.twitter.com/Zes2ylCItV — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 16, 2022

Artis Pabriks, the Latvian Defence Minister tweeted: “My condolences to our Polish brothers in arms. The criminal Russian regime fired missiles that target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on NATO territory in Poland.

“Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime”.

He added a few minutes later: “My first reaction would be that after Russians hit Polish territory, 4. Article is in place, just like air defence of Ukrainian air.”.

At the request of Poland, an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors has been called for today, Wednesday 16.

