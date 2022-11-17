By Matthew Roscoe • 17 November 2022 • 14:14

Tragedy as 16-year-old quadriplegic boy found dead while mother was on holiday. Image: Cineberg/Shutterstock.com

TRAGIC news from Italy on Thursday, November 17 after reports that a 16-year-old quadriplegic boy was found dead at home while his mother was on holiday.

A 16-year-old quadriplegic boy was found dead in his bed while his mother was on holiday with her partner while he stayed at home with his carer.

The teenager was discovered at his home in the city of Monza, just northeast of Milan, in northern Italy on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 16.

The young boy was discovered after his father became worried that he had been unable to reach the boy’s carer.

After trying unsuccessfully for “several hours” to get ahold of the carer, the boy’s father called the police.

When police arrived on the scene, they were met at the family home by the carer who opened the door to the officers.

Asked where the 16-year-old was, the carer reportedly pointed to the bed.

The young teen was laying on the bed covered by a sheet. Police lifted the covers to find the boy no longer breathing.

Police promptly alerted ambulance crews and investigations began at the scene.

The deceased boy apparently showed no signs of violence on his body.

Initial reports suggest that his death was due to natural causes.

An autopsy was ordered by the public prosecutor’s office.

According to bigodino.it, both parents of the 16-year-old arrived home as soon as they could after being informed of the tragic news.

The Italian news outlet noted that the mother was on holiday abroad with her new partner and the father moved to Turin after their separation.

At the moment there have been no criminal charges and no suspects, according to local reports.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.