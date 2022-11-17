Almanzora Group of Friends Open Day in Albox (Almeria) on December 10

By Linda Hall • 17 November 2022 • 18:33

CHRISTMAS READING: Books on sale at the Almanzora Group of Friends in Albox Photo credit: Almanzora Group of Friends

THE Almanzora Group of Friends hold another of their ever-popular Open Days.

It will be held on December 10 at their Plaza de San Antonio premises in Albox, starting at 11am.

“This is an opportunity for everyone, members and non-members alike, to get together to enjoy traditional Christmas fare of mulled wine, mince pies and sausage rolls,” announced committee member, Mike Witherspoon.

The Group of Friends will be organising their usual entertainments, including Play Your Cards Right, a raffle and tombola.

“You can browse our extensive library of English language books and our books for sale,” Mike said, adding that the Open Day was also an opportunity for members to renew their 2023 subscriptions and for for new members to enrol.

“Come and have some fun, meet new people and start the run-up to Christmas in style,” he declared.

The Almanzora Group of Friends was founded in 1998 to share information and give advice to people who had decided to move to the area. It is totally self-funding and is not affiliated to any political or religious organisation. For more information, visit their www.almanzoragof.org website.

