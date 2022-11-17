By Chris King • 17 November 2022 • 4:28

At least 8 shots fired by active shooter at Lumberton Junior High School in Lumberton, NC

At least 10 shots are reported to have been fired on an American football field at Lumberton Junior High School in Lumberton, North Carolina. A video posted on the Royal Intel Twitter profile this morning, Thursday, November 17, purports to capture the moment a shooter opens fire.

One female is believed to have been injured by the gunfire and she was airlifted to a local hospital. There has been no information regarding her current condition. The football game being played on Wednesday 16, was between Lumberton Junior High School and the visitors from St.Paul’s Middle School.

According to reports, the shot female is said to be a student from the visiting team. Multiple law enforcement units are reported to have responded to the location. There is no word on the shooter or shooters as yet and nobody has been arrested, as reported by snbc13.com.

