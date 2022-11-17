By Chris King • 17 November 2022 • 4:28

One hospitalised and at least 8 shots fired by active shooter at Lumberton Junior High School in NC

At least eight shots are reported to have been fired on the football field at Lumberton Junior High School in Lumberton, North Carolina, with one person hospitalised.

At least eight shots are reported to have been fired on an American football field at Lumberton Junior High School in Lumberton, North Carolina. A video posted on the Royal Intel Twitter profile this morning, Thursday, November 17, purports to capture the moments following the sound of gunfire being heard.

According to reports, one female is believed to have been injured by the gunfire and she was airlifted to a local hospital. The 41-year-old was reportedly discovered on arrival by the police, shot in the car park next to the football field, and is currently thought to be in a critical condition. Multiple shots were reportedly heard coming from the same parking area at around 8pm.

The football game being played on Wednesday 16, was between Lumberton Junior High School and the visitors from St.Paul’s Middle School.

Multiple law enforcement units from Robeson Country, North Carolina Highway Patrol and the ATF are reported to have responded to the location. There is no word on the shooter or shooters as yet and nobody has been arrested, as reported by wmbfnews.com.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

