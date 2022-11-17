Brutal adolescents videoed in Albox (Almeria) as they beat up another

By Linda Hall • 17 November 2022 • 13:24
The attack in Parque Fofo was filmed by other pupils who allegedly did nothing to prevent it.
“It’s not right for adolescents to behave this way, normal people don’t do things like this,” declared Francisco Torrecillas, the shocked Albox mayor.
The victim’s parents reported the attack to the Guardia Civil who are now carrying out an exhaustive investigation and their findings will be passed on to the Public Prosecution department dealing with underage crime.
Torrecillas also revealed that the girls attend the same local high school, which is also taking its own steps parallel to the Guardia Civil investigation.
Although the attack occurred on November 10, the fight has continued on Facebook.
“Your daughter was reported twice but to top it all you badmouth me and defend her, saying that if your daughter picks on mine there must be a reason for it,” wrote the mother of one of the attackers. “That shows the kind of mother you are,” she said.
“Think what you want, my daughter was hit and she defended herself,” another mother wrote.
