BudBlockz (BLUNT) is going to beat Bitgert (BRISE) in 2023

By EWN • 17 November 2022 • 9:00

The cryptocurrency landscape remains under pressure after the collapse of the FTT token. Sentiments have taken a significant hit amid inflationary pressures and growing concerns about the global economy’s health. Amid the uncertainties, savvy investors increasingly turn their attention to prospective projects trading at great discounts amid the depressed valuation levels. BudBlockz is one project that continues to elicit strong interest amid the talks that it will beat Bitgert BRISE in 2023.

Bitgert High throughput

Bitgert is one project that continues to elicit strong interest in delivering solutions for blockchain-based audits and products. Based on the Binance Smart Chain, the blockchain can handle up to 100,000 transactions per second, making it a perfect fit for decentralized finance.

The high throughput stems from the Bitgert blockchain leveraging proof of authority architecture that provides quick block times and cheap fees. The blockchain also supports the creation of smart contracts and decentralised applications, an edge that has positioned it as an alternative to the Ethereum blockchain.

In addition to unveiling a Decentralised Finance platform dubbed Knit Finance, Bitgert has also set sights on NFTs with the unveiling of a Non-Fungible Token Marketplace dubbed Midas NFT. Furthermore, it has also established a decentralised exchange dubbed SPYNX Labs.

It’s been a mystery how Bitgert looks to revolutionize the blockchain scene because starters need more information about the founders. Clarifying how the project intends to be faster in blockchain transactions is also necessary.

BudBlockz Massive Cannabis Opportunity

Amid the questions, in comes BudBlockz, a reputable project that is already sending shockwaves in the cannabis sector. The project set out to build a close-knit community pooling together cannabis users, cafes and businesses, and dispensaries to trade cannabis products.

It has already established an ecommerce platform that will enable the secure and transparent purchase and sale of cannabis products. It is the first of its kind, offering a decentralised way of accessing the cannabis market.

In addition to opening up the multi-billion cannabis market, BudBlockz has also moved to offer investment opportunities in the Non-Fungible Tokens space. It has already unveiled a line of NFTs dubbed Ganja Guruz. It also offers tools that will allow people to create and trade NFTs on a new NFT marketplace.

$BLUNT is the native token that will power the ecommerce cannabis platform and the proposed NFT marketplace. The total supply of the $BLUNT token is capped at 420,000,000 to cap any inflation. The token’s underlying value is expected to increase as more people trade on the cannabis platform and purchase the NFTs.

Additionally, BudBlockz is building a blockchain-based play-to-earn gaming platform that will allow people to play unique games. It will be the first P2E platform based on cannabis and crypto gaming.

Bottom line

BudBlockz’s utility around an ecommerce platform to facilitate cannabis sales and the NFT marketplace affirm its long-term and growth prospects. Consequently, it should beat Bitgert, which continues to be shrouded in mystery.

Learn more about BudBlockz (BLUNT) at the links below:

Official Website: https://budblockz.io/

Presale Registration:: https://app.budblockz.io/sign-up

BudBlockz Community Links: https://linktr.ee/budblockz

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido