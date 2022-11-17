By Matthew Roscoe • 17 November 2022 • 7:38

Another European country raises combat readiness level following recent events in Poland. Image: Karolis Kavolelis/Shutterstock.com

ANOTHER European country has raised its combat readiness level after the ‘missile strike’ that occurred in Poland on Tuesday, November 15.

Following the deadly explosion in Poland, which is believed to be the result of a Ukrainian defence missile that killed two people, the Lithuanian army has raised its combat readiness level.

The Lithuanian army’s air defence units were raised to a higher combat readiness level following the missile attack in Poland, as announced late on Wednesday, November 16.

“In accordance with army procedures, the combat readiness level in army units has been raised,” the Lithuanian Armed Forces told Lithuanian media outlet BNS.

Captain Ruta Montvilė, a spokeswoman for the army commander, said that the decision shortened the response time of military units “to respond to potential threats and fulfil their assigned tasks”.

This is not the first time Lithuania has made this decision.

On September 21, Lithuania’s Minister of National Defence placed the country’s rapid reaction force on high alert to prevent any provocation from Russia, following Putin’s announcement of a partial military draft in the Russian Federation.

Arvydas Anušauskas said at the time: “As Russia’s military mobilisation will also take place near our borders, (Kaliningrad region), Lithuania’s Rapid Reaction Force is being put on high alert to prevent any provocation from Russia.”

As noted, Lithuania is not the only country to make this type of announcement.

On October 31, Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced that it was increasing the readiness of the Norwegian Armed Forces – strengthening its level of readiness from the ‘normal situation’ phase 0 readiness to phase 1.

