Forty-two film-inspired tapas that are out of this world in Almeria

By Linda Hall • 17 November 2022 • 18:06

ASHAL INITIATIVE: Toasting the Festival de Platos de Pelicula Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

RESIDENTS and visitors can enjoy fantastic food until December 4 during the 10th edition of ASHAL’S Festival de Platos de Pelicula.

Members of ASHAL, the association which represents the province’s hospitality industry, will be creating tapas described as De pelicula (like a film, and implying out of this world).

At the same time, this is a pun, as the festival is one of the parallel activities during the 21st edition of the Almeria Film Festival (FICAL), explained ASHAL’s president Pedro Sanchez.

The initiative has the backing of the Diputacion provincial council and Almeria city hall, together with other firms promoting Almeria gastronomy.

Almudena Morales, who heads the Diputacion’s Culture and Cinema department, accompanied Jesus Luque, city hall’s City Promotion councillor and Sanchez, toasted the Festival de Platos de Pelicula the day before its November 17 launch.

“Each year, the hospitality sector greets the Festival by giving a free rein to gastronomic creativity, giving their creations the names of films that we all have in our collective imagination.,” Morales said.

“Here at the Diputacion, we want to encourage Almeria’s residents to experience the cinema with all five senses, including taste, thanks to the gastronomic treasures they will be offered.”

Jesus Luque congratulated the local catering industry for the initiative.

“This is the tribute that ASHAL pays each year as it supports FICAL, revealing the links between Almeria’s gastronomy and film,” he said, announcing that there were 42 tapas to choose from.

