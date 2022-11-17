Gerhard Rodax ex Atlético de Madrid footballer dies aged 57 after being hit by a train

By Vickie Scullard • 17 November 2022 • 17:21

Gerhard Rodax ex Atlético de Madrid footballer has died. Credit: Atletico de Madrid/Twitter.

Gerhard Rodax, the former Atlético de Madrid footballer, has tragically died after being hit by a train.

Former Atlético de Madrid footballer Gerhard Rodax, aged 57, died this morning in Traiskirchen, 20km south of Vienna, in a tragic accident, hit by a high-speed train, according to reports.

The forward spent a season at the La Liga club between 1990-92, after being signed for 200,000 pesetas.

He was part of the team that scooped victory in the Copa del Rey against Mallorca in 1991 at the Bernabéu thanks to a goal from Paulo Futre.

He played 32 games in which he scored 10 goals for Atleti – in his debut game he scored a hat-trick against Red Star Belgrade, reports Ultima Hora.

La familia rojiblanca está de luto por el fallecimiento de Gerhard Rodax. El jugador austriaco militó en nuestro equipo en la temporada 1990-91 y consiguió una Copa del Rey. Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones. pic.twitter.com/EnDtNN5xv1 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 17, 2022

Another of his famous goals was against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu, to close the 0-3 win with a header into the net.

Atleti led the tributes for their former player, saying: “The rojiblanca family is mourning the death of Gerhard Rodax. The Austrian player was a member of our team in the 1990-91 season and won a Copa del Rey. You will always be in our hearts.”

Mr Rodax ws signed by Atleti after establishing himself in the elite with a Silver Boot in the Admira Wacker Moding, Austrian.

He won the top scorer trophy in Austria with 35 goals, which helped him convince the athletic leaders and make the leap to a more competitive league.

