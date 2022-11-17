Heartbreaking tiny coffin of girl, 10, who died suddenly after collapsing at UK school

By Vickie Scullard • 17 November 2022 • 12:03

Rai-Lèyah Parveen Saddique and her tiny coffin. Credit: Janaza Announcements/Justice for All People’s Campaign/Facebook.

THIS is the heartbreaking tiny coffin of a young girl who died suddenly after collapsing at a school in the UK.

Rai-Lèyah Parveen Saddique, a 10-year-old girl, tragically died suddenly after collapsing at school in Wakefield.

The photo, uploaded to Facebook, shows a tiny white horse-drawn carriage with flowers at the back where her tiny coffin was, which formed her name, Rai.

A spokesman said it was believed that Rai-Lèyah, a previously fit and healthy girl, had suffered a brain haemorrhage.

The youngster went to school as normal but collapsed last Wednesday afternoon, and died on Monday.

She was rushed to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield initially, before being transferred to Leeds General Infirmary where she died in the early hours of Monday morning.

The healthy youngster, who was the eldest of three siblings, was described as a popular and well-known member of her community.

Rai-Lèyah’s family and friends are shocked and heartbroken at her sudden death, the news of which was posted on the Janaza Announcements Facebook page.

Hundreds of people attended her funeral at the Jamia Masjid Swafia mosque which was followed by a burial service at Wakefield Cemetery on Sugar Lane.

The Facebook post said: “Hundreds of people attended the funeral of a Wakefield schoolgirl who died after suddenly collapsing at school.

“Rai-Lèyah Parveen Saddique was rushed to hospital after collapsing at school last Wednesday afternoon.

“She was transferred from Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield to Leeds General Infirmary where she died in the early hours of Monday morning.”

Teachers and pupils from her school, as well as her family, including parents Natalie and Asif, attended the funeral, where around 300 people paid their respects.

A family spokesman said: “She was a hard-working girl who was loved by family and friends.

“Her school was closed today. Students attended (her funeral) and let off balloons.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.