17 November 2022

First, we liberate all occupied territories, then we negotiate, Ukraine official says. Image: GUR/Official

A REPRESENTATIVE of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has stated that until the country liberates the territories currently occupied by Russia only then will negotiations with Putin begin.

Ukraine’s Vadym Skibitskyi told t-online, “first we liberate all the occupied territories, then we negotiate.”

“Our activity in all directions has one goal: complete recapture of all the regions occupied by Russia,” he said.

“Our main forces at the end of February were in eastern Ukraine.”

He added: “The main battlefield was Donbas, not the south. Then there was Minsk I and Minsk II, and the negotiations turned to resolving the issue of the temporarily occupied Donbas.

“The result was a new war.

“Therefore, our goal today is different: first we liberate all the occupied territories, then we negotiate.”

“In Russia, people are beginning to understand what is happening,” he continued.

“After the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, it took decades before it collapsed. Putin has less resources, less power, less friends.”

“The change of power may happen sooner,” said the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

