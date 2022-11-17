By Vickie Scullard • 17 November 2022 • 16:52

Mystery as 'sleeping' woman passenger on Vigo train was actually dead. Credit: Photo-Joppa/Shutterstock.com.

A WOMAN who was believed to be sleeping on a Madrid to Vigo train was actually found to be dead.

The train, which left Madrid at 11.20 on Wednesday and was scheduled to arrive in Vigo at 3:38 p.m, arrived at Vialia station with a dead passenger on board.

The alert was raised in Vigo when the car emptied and a 66-year-old woman, who was traveling alone, was still in her place and did not move.

She was wearing a face mask and her eyes were closed so it was initially thought that she was asleep.

But when she did not react when addressed by another passenger, a health worker did some checks and verified that she did not have a pulse, according to Informacion.es.

Emergency health workers attempted resuscitation techniques on the woman, but they were only able to certify her death, which occurred during the trip.

Municipal officers tried to locate the passenger who was sitting next to the deceased, in case they had noticed anything during the trip that could provide some clue about the moment in which the death occurred.

However, this has so far not been possible as the passenger is not registered in Vigo and they did not have a contact telephone number.

Renfe sources confirmed the tragic event and indicated that the train remained stationary until the body was removed.

Travellers who were due to leave Vigo that afternoon for Madrid were told to use an alternative route.

