UPDATE: Public meeting to explain how to legalise your Valenica home postponed

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 November 2022 • 8:00

LLiber villa - Credit Hamiltons of London

23:43 (November 16) – The Valencia Communitat have postponed the public meeting planned for Monday, November 21.

Originally to be held in the Town Hall in Alfaz del Pi, the event has had to be postponed with new dates to be announced in the future.

In postponing the event, the Comunitat have urged people to still go ahead and take advantage of the laws that are a once in a lifetime opportunity to legalise homes built before 2014 on rural land.

15:50 (November 14) – If you need to legalise your home in the Valencia autonomous region there is now a solution, one that effectively deals with all those properties that were built illegally on rural land prior to 2014.

A spokesperson for the Generalitat Valenciana, John Kirby, told Euro Weekly News on Monday, November 14 that MIT licences had been set up to help legalise properties that were built illegally on rural land prior to the introduction of the new planning laws on August 20, 2014.

In an effort to bring to an end to the situation where homes have been built without the required planning permission, a separate agency has also been established with the sole purpose of instilling town planning discipline (AVPT).

The setting up of Impact Minimisation license (MIT) is a game changer for those who want to legalise their homes and to avoid demolition, with the Generalitat able to help both locals and foreigners and in their own language.

Local councils can help with MIT licences, but you can also use an ECUV (information available on gva.es) to assist you with the process. Unlike the council service, which is free, it does come at a cost but is far quicker and assistance is provided in the language of your choice.

A new channel has also been set up to help homeowners understand how the new licence works and how to go about making an application to legalise the property. Information is available in all the main languages.

Videos provide guidance and full explanations of who can apply, what homes the new plans apply to and what process has to be followed in making the home legal.

A public event is also being held in Alfaz del Pi at the town hall on November 21 at 11am, at which Vicente Garcia Nebot Director General of Town Planning for the Valencian government and Manuel Civera Director General of the AVPT will introduce the new planning arrangement. Their staff will also be on hand to provide full information on licensing issues and to answer all questions.

The new licensing policy which forms part of the Territorial Impact Minimisation strategy is hugely important for anyone whose home is on green belt and as such is not legal. The strategy also requires councils to provide the same level of municipal, utility and social services in those areas regularised, as are ordinarily provided in a normal urbanisation.

Once you have a habitation licence all councils, utilities and other service providers are obliged to assist you.

Kirby has urged everyone who needs to legalise their Valencia home, to visit the site and take action now. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to make your home legal and could have significant impact on its value and saleability as well as your peace of mind.

