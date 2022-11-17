By Matthew Roscoe • 17 November 2022 • 8:02

Russian Navy Colonel found DEAD with multiple bullet wounds to chest. Image: Igor Sushko/Twitter

ACCORDING to reports from Russia overnight, a top Russian Navy Colonel has been found dead at his office with multiple bullet wounds to his chest.

The dead body of Vadim Boyko, Russian Navy Colonel and Deputy Head of Makarov Pacific Higher Naval School in Vladivostok, was discovered in his office with five bullets in his chest.

Boyko was found late on Wednesday, November 16.

Russian media reports suggest that Boyko committed suicide after a duty officer ran into the room after hearing the shots and found the navy colonel dead.

Media outlet Obozrevatel reported that when police investigators arrived at the scene they found five cartridge cases and four Makarov pistols in the office.

Boyko did not leave a suicide note.

People reacted to the news online.

“Ooooh this is incredible!” one person wrote.

Another person said: “Another miraculous ruZZian suicide. He ummmmm shot himself in the chest “5 times”. This is one of the better ones…but nothing beats the pilot who shot himself in the head and then slashed his wrists…ahem.”

Another miraculous ruZZian suicide.

He ummmmm shot himself in the chest "5 times".

This is one of the better ones…but nothing beats the pilot who shot himself in the head and then slashed his wrists…ahem. https://t.co/WF6bGEJtYg — Kristine is baking Novichokolate cake for vatniks (@JanseKristine) November 17, 2022

While another wrote: “5….? I’ve only ever heard people shot themseves with 2 to the back of the head. New record.”

5….? I’ve only ever heard people shot themseves with 2 to the back of the head. New record https://t.co/e8AGT3ZnLg — Canex (@CanexBTC) November 17, 2022

The news comes after a local Russian military commissar was found dead in the city of Partizanskoye, Primorsky Krai in Russia.

Roman Malyk was found on the grounds of his military command.

Russian media reported it as a suicide at the time.

The administration of the Partizansky urban district of Primorsky Krai said he died suddenly late on October 14.

“With deep regret, we inform you that on the evening of October 14, the military commissar of the city of Partizansk, Partizansky and Lazovsky district Malyk Roman Vasilievich tragically passed away,” the administration wrote at the time.

“The heart of a strong and courageous man stopped, who went through “hot spots”, but did not break under the weight of severe military events and heavy losses.”

It added: “Roman Vasilyevich was a man of his word and deed, he was known and respected in the city for his honesty and decency. So he was in the service, to which he gave his all, in the family, and in communication with colleagues and friends.

“For him, always in the first place were such concepts as duty, honour, and loyalty to the Fatherland. That is how he will remain in our memory.

“The head of the city district, the city administration, and representatives of public organisations express their condolences to the family and friends of Roman Vasilyevich Malyk.”

Prior to that, Russia’s State Duma Deputy Nikolai Petrunin died suddenly aged 46.

On Wednesday, October 12, Nikolai Petrunin passed away aged 46.

Since 2016, he had represented the Tula Region in the State Duma and was the first deputy chairman of the Energy Committee.

Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin expressed his condolences to the family and friends of Nikolai Petrunin: “Nikolai Yuryevich Petrunin was a professional and responsible person, he was respected by his colleagues, and voters trusted him.

“I express my deep condolences to the family and friends of Nikolai Yuryevich. Bright memory.”

