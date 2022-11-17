By Matthew Roscoe • 17 November 2022 • 9:00

More than 83,000 Russian soldiers have reportedly been killed in Ukraine since February. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Thursday, November 17, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war – with hundreds more soldiers losing their lives.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that around 400 more soldiers from Russia were reportedly killed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, November 16.

This takes the number of Russian soldiers killed during battles in Ukraine to 83,110.

Another seven Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) from Russia were destroyed by Ukrainian forces, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Seven more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as six more drones deployed by Russia.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of two Russian vehicles and fuel tanks, which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 4362.

⚡ The General Staff of the Armed Forces posted a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of November 17. About 83,110 Russian soldiers were eliminated. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/rYxHjNs0dj — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) November 17, 2022

One person commented on the latest combat figures, writing: “Slow day at the office.”

Slow day at the office — Morten Nїelsen 🇩🇰🇺🇦 (@NoToVodka3) November 17, 2022

The relatively slow data for Ukraine against Russian forces is a far cry from Sunday, October 30.

On that day, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war and announced that around 950 more soldiers from Russia had reportedly been killed by Ukrainian forces on Saturday, October 29.

While another 52 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) from Russia, thirteen more Russian tanks and 16 more artillery systems were destroyed by Ukrainian forces.

