Shock tragic death of Spanish chef Enrique Garcerán, 34, after his car hit a tree

By Vickie Scullard • 17 November 2022 • 13:14

Spanish chef Enrique Garcerán, Credit: Noticias del Oeste/Twitter.

THE gastronomy sector is mourning the shocking, tragic death of Spanish chef Enrique Garcerán, aged 34.

The well-respected and much-loved chef lost his life in a car accident in Puerto Rico.

Enrique, originally from Spain, was driving a Jeep Gladiator on Avenida Juan Ponce de León at 11.03pm local time when, according to local police, crashed into a tree and later into a gate of a private house.

He died at the scene after suffering serious injuries from the accident. Police reports suggest that he died due to the forceful impact of the crash.

Shocking images of his heavily damaged vehicle have been shared on Twitter by a local radio DJ, who claimed the chef had a “health incident” before hitting the tree – although this has not been confirmed.

ASI QUEDO EL VEHICULO DEL CHEF ESPAÑOL ENRIQUE GARCERAN DE 34 AÑOS EN ACCIDENTE EN LAS DELICIAS EN PONCE. IBA CAMINO AL HOSPITAL. TUVO PERCANCE DE SALUD Y CHOCA CON ARBOL. NUESTRAS CONDOLENCIAS A SU ESPOSA Y SUS HIJOS. 🙏🏼🕊️#redshadow#redshadowpr Via #lasvocesdelsuroficial pic.twitter.com/fH1pOdeSG3 — Red Shadow (@redshadowpr) November 16, 2022

Garcerán moved to Puerto Rico in 2018 to be in charge of the kitchen at the Baleares Hotel Meliá, reports Marca.

He also worked at the Níspero Asador, Vinos & Coctelería restaurant, where he was well-liked by his workmates.

Javier Bustillo, the owner of the establishment, paid tribute to his former colleague.

He said: “Enrique, your passion for cooking, your insatiable thirst and love for work allowed you to conquer the hearts of your guests.

Fallece el chef español Enrique Garcerán en un accidente en Ponce https://t.co/ivarKgREUy Vía https://t.co/TtI6MPMHln pic.twitter.com/ebhmOu5IVq — Noticias del Oeste (@NotiOeste) November 16, 2022

“Your determination and leadership took you all over the world, leaving a mark on each continent you visited.”

His relevance in the contemporary gastronomy of Puerto Rico has been remarkable, as he has commented:

“We will always remember you and appreciate your contribution to the gastronomic industry of Puerto Rico,” Mr Bustillo added.

“Rest in peace, Chef Garcerán. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

