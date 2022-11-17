The ultimate guide to the 10 best insurance companies in Estepona

By Victoria Scott • 17 November 2022 • 10:46

Have you been finding it difficult to decide on the best insurance provider in Estepona? Confused about the best policies, insurance bundles, fees and pricing? Buying insurance is an essential part of looking after ourselves, our loved ones and our possessions, but it can be difficult to find a reputable, trusted insurance company that offers a personalised service for a fair price – especially in another country with another language to contend with.

So, that´s why the Euro Weekly News has compiled a list of the best insurance providers in Estepona so you don’t have to look any further!

2. Santalucia Seguros

Santalucia Seguros offers a range of policies including home insurance, death insurance, life and accident insurance, health insurance, and pet insurance, as well as a variety of add-ons and policies for businesses.

Santalucia Seguros has a wide network of agencies throughout Spain, where you will find personalised attention to answer all your questions about taking out your insurance.

Address: Valencia 13 Edificio Estepona Garden, 29680 Estepona

Phone: +34 952 80 04 89

Email: [email protected]

Find out more on the website

3. Estepona Seguros de Javier

Estepona Seguros de Javier is made up of highly qualified personnel who will advise you on the products that best suit your needs, including driver’s license withdrawal, reinsurance health policies, car insurance, accident insurance, and much more.

Estepona Seguros de Javier puts at your disposal general insurance, for all of Spain, at reduced prices, guaranteeing the highest quality. They focus their activities in the Community of Andalucia and have been accredited in the sector and endorsed by the Mutual Societies of Andalucia.

Address: Calle Terraza, Calle Lope de Vega, 107 Esquina, 29680 Estepona

Phone: +34 952 79 76 34

Email: [email protected]

Find out more on the website

4. Rumar S.L

Rumar S.L have over 30 years of experience in selling insurance. Based in Estepona, Rumar S.L are dedicated to helping those who need their services most, offering flexible home insurance, health insurance, life insurance, funeral coverage, dental, hospitalisation coverage, ILT (temporary incapacity for work coverage), pension plans, car insurance and much more.

They are also a multilingual office with languages including, English, Spanish, French, German and Italian.

Address: Cl Huerta Nueva 0 Loc.8 Esq.Pz.Concil, 29680 Estepona, Malaga

Phone: +34 952 80 29 77

Email: Click here

Find out more on the website

5. Ibex Insurance

Ibex are insurance policy experts based in El Paraiso, Estepona, providing expatriates coverage for travel insurance, boat insurance, pet insurance, business insurance, community insurance, car insurance, bike insurance, home insurance, health insurance and more.

English-speaking, professional, and rated as one of the best insurance companies in Estepona, Ibex Insurance are guaranteed to help you get covered and ‘make life easier’.

Address: Centro Comercial Benavista, Local 3 Ctra de Cadiz Km 167, 29688 Estepona, Málaga

Phone: +34 952 88 71 25

Email: [email protected]

Find out more on the website

6. Hainzl & Partner Versicherungen SL

Anyone residing wholly or partially in Spain needs a basic package of insurance. Hainzl & Partner Versicherungen offers home and household insurance, car insurance, private health insurance, term life insurance, annuity insurance, accident insurance, private liability insurance, commercial insurance, dog owner liability insurance, death benefit insurance, and more.

Their communication and customer support is all in German, making them the perfect insurance company for German expats on the Costa del Sol.

Address: Calle Francisco de Gutierrez, 21, Local, 29680 Estepona

Phone: +34 951 516 910

Email: [email protected]

Find out more on the website

7. Harris Insurance

Harris Insurance, based in Bergantin, Estepona, offer all general insurance policies for motor, household, commercial, pet, boat, life, accident and much more. With an English-speaking team that you can reach over the phone or in-person

Address: C. Bergantin, 5, 29689 Estepona, Málaga

Phone: +34 952 88 72 98

Email: [email protected]

Find out more on the website

8. Ortiz Rueda Insurance

An exclusive agency on the Costa del Sol with over 25 years of experience, Ortiz Rueda Insurance offer professional advice to both companies and individuals, helping you decide on health insurance, car, home or any other policies suitable for your needs.

Their primary objective is to achieve your peace of mind and satisfaction, which is why they work with trusted and well-known insurance companies to offer you the best coverage at the best price.

Address: C/Tajo, 2, 1 A. 29680 Estepona, Malaga

Phone: +34 633 754 491 or +34 952 794 491

Email: [email protected]

Find out more on the website

9. Pelayo

Pelayo Insurance offers car, motorcycle, life, home, health, community, business insurance and other services such as pension plans that will cover all of your needs in Estepona.

Pelayo have a range of promotions for those taking out insurance policies, get in touch to find out more.

Address: Avda. España 78 29680 Estepona, Spain

Phone: +34 952 63 64 57

Email: [email protected]



Find out more on the website

10. Vallejo Insurance

Whether it is for home insurance, car insurance, business insurance or life insurance, Vallejo Seguros can help you find the most suitable insurance for you, your family or your business.

By working with more than 8 different insurance companies, Vallejo Insurance can ensure that you are receiving the coverage that best suits your needs, faithfully advising clients in contracting all types of insurance from the best companies.

Address: Av. España, 136, 29680 Estepona, Málaga

Phone: +34 952 80 12 44



Email: [email protected]



Find out more on the website

