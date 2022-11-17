By Vickie Scullard • 17 November 2022 • 19:35

Three arrested after 3,600 kilos of hashish seized on a 'narcolancha' boat in Sevilla. Credit: photomarine/Shutterstock.com.

Three people have been arrested after a 3,600 kilo haul of hashish was seized on a ‘narcolancha’ drug boat in Sevilla.

The hashish was alleged to be transported in a semi-rigid boat, or ‘narcolancha’, which was intended for distribution down the Guadalquivir river, near the town of Puebla del Rio.

In a joint operation between customs surveillance officials of the Tax Agency, and Dos Hermanas National Police, three people have been arrested.

After a “meticulous” search, 101 bales of hashish were allegedly found, along with a nine-millimeter pistol with the serial number erased ready to shoot was also seized, as well as 374 cartridges, reports El Correo.

All the effects were seized and the detainees were placed on remand.

The operation began when the customs surveillance air observation detected a semi-rigid boat of about twelve meters in length and three outboard motors sailing without lights on the Guadalquivir River, near the town of Isla Mayor.

At that time it was verified that on board the vessel, there was “a large number” of bales recognised as those that are usually used for the transport of hashish, the Guardia Civil said.

The alleged smuggler vessel was intercepted on the banks of the river after a control device was put in place by a customs surveillance patrol.

Once the boat was intercepted on the banks of the Guadalquivir river, near the town of Puebla del Río, and the effects transported were verified, three of the occupants were taken into custody.

