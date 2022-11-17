Tragedy in Arboleas (Almeria) as man loses life outside Limaria mine

By Linda Hall • 17 November 2022 • 19:09

Guardia Civil investigating causes of Limaria mine accident Photo credit: CC /Luis Alfonso Fernandez

A MAN lost his life on November 17 while working on the exterior of a mine in Limaria (Arboleas).

The mine, founded by the Romans to extract lapis specularis – a type of gypsum once used as glass – is currently undergoing improvements and a makeover with a future view to opening it as a tourist attraction.

The fatal accident occurred while the victim was cleaning the entrance to the mine when he was hit, and killed, by a huge piece of gypsum that broke away for reasons still under investigation.

The man, who has not been named, worked for a private firm engaged to carry out the work to make the mine visitable in future.

Arboleas mayor, Cristobal Garcia, conveyed his condolences to the man’s family and friends, lamenting their loss.

The investigation is now in the hand of the Guardia Civil, the mayor confirmed. “This is the moment to allow the officers to carry on their work to clarify the accident,” he said.

