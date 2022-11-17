Turkish President Erdogan announces Black Sea Grain Initiative will continue

By Chris King • 17 November 2022 • 18:55

A new agreement has been reached that will allow the crucial Black Sea Grain Initiative to start operating once again.

As announced today, Thursday, November 17, by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his official Twitter profile, an agreement on the Black Sea Grain Initiative has finally been re-established.

The original deal had been brokered thanks to Turkey mediating between the UN, Russia, and Ukraine. As a result, ships carrying grain were allowed to pass through the Bosphorus Strait from Ukrainian ports to Turkey, from where their cargo would be forwarded to countries desperately in need of this product.

“In accordance with the resolution reached by Türkiye, the UN, the Russian Federation, and Ukraine, the Black Sea Grain Initiative was extended for an additional 120 days beginning November 19, 2022, as a result of the quadrilateral discussions hosted by Türkiye”, wrote Erdogan. https://twitter.com/RTErdogan/status/1593176900796661760?s=20&t=Z6mExkDnseRwTvRQ85HPOQ

He continued: “With the delivery of more than 11 million tonnes of grains and foodstuffs to those in need via approximately 500 ships over the past four months, the significance and benefits of this agreement for the food supply and security of the world have become evident”.

“I would like to thank United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, President Putin of Russia, and President Zelensky of Ukraine, for their willingness to prolong the agreement, and I would also like to congratulate all those who contributed”, he concluded.

