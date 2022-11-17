Two Mojacar (Almeria) bar owners believe in solidarity and not charity

By Linda Hall • 17 November 2022 • 11:40

MOJACAR OFFER: Bar provides a plate of food for jobless Photo credit: Oleg Odeskyy

A MOJACAR bar went viral thanks to its free meal offer that turned up recently on Twitter.

Six years ago, the bar displayed a notice announcing, “If you are unemployed and have no income, we invite you to a plate of food.”

Carlos Rodriguez and Monica Escobar, owners of the bar which has a decidedly republican air and prominent photos of revolutionaries and feminists, explained that they put up the notice at a time when people were going through a particularly hard time.

“We believe in solidarity, not charity,” Carlos told the local Spanish media. “We don’t do this from a position of supremacy or a step above others. We do it between equals, giving what we have and can give.”

Carlos and Monica were surprised by the avalanche of congratulations after their old, but continuing offer, featured on Twitter.

“It’s nothing out of the ordinary and I think a lot of people are public-spirited, but it doesn’t appear on Twitter,” Carlos said.

He commented that not many people took up the offer, and there were weeks when they received no requests and others when they gave away four plates of food.

“Nor do they need to eat it here as they can bring a container and take the food home,” he added.

