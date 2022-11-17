Vera International Photo Club display their work in Mojacar (Almeria) exhibition

By Linda Hall • 17 November 2022 • 16:02
MOJACAR EXHIBITION: Mayor Rosa Maria Cano with Vera International Photo Club members
Photo credit: Mojacar town hall
Over the years, in successive exhibitions at the La Fuente Art Centre in Mojacar, members’ great progress has been plain to see, both in terms of the quality of the shots and artistic composition.
Nineteen photographers exhibited their work at this latest show, revealing 19 different styles with creations ranging from black-and-white to colour, from Nature to human figures.
The club was founded some years ago by Robert Stan, a photography enthusiast who encouraged friends, among them Rod Westwood, to set up a collective to discuss, learn and improve on everything related to images.
Rod, a professional fashion photographer, is now president of Vera International Photo Club which is regarded as the province’s most important photography group with members belonging to all levels, from professionals to those starting out.
The La Fuente Art Centre, located on Cuesta de la Fuente in Mojacar, is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm, and on Sundays between 10am and 2pm until November 30. Entry is free.
