By Euro Weekly News Media • 17 November 2022 • 3:32

Don't miss the presentation of the VIII Barometer on British investment. Image: Yuriy Boyko_Ukraine/Shutterstock.com

During the first quarter of this year, the United Kingdom had invested more than 2,500 million, a similar figure to that reached during the same period in 2019, pre-covid times.

The UK continues to invest heavily in our country, as shown by the data on direct investment from the UK.

Our 8th Barometer on the British investment climate and outlook, a benchmark study to demonstrate the real weight of the United Kingdom in the national economy, will show how the investment trend in the British country has continued, after a spectacular start to the year.

In addition, we will see what consequences the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine are having on companies.

This year we will have the participation in our presentation event of Xiana Méndez, Secretary of State for Trade, and Hugh Elliott, British Ambassador to Spain; in addition to a business round table with British and Spanish companies that invest and trade in both countries with the aim of showing the reality of the new relationship.

Book your place here.

