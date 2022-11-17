By Matthew Roscoe • 17 November 2022 • 8:19

WATCH: Russia's Wagner Group mercenaries use TOS-1A thermobaric MLRS in Ukraine's Bakhmut. Image: Rob Lee via RIA/Twitter

VIDEOS circulating online on Thursday, November 17 show the devastating impact of TOS-1A thermobaric MLRS strikes reportedly by Russia’s Wagner Group on Ukrainian forces.

Video footage shared of TOS-1A thermobaric MLRS strikes reportedly carried out by Russia’s Wagner Group in the Bakhmut area has amassed hundreds of retweets on social media platform Twitter.

Top war expert Rob Lee shared the footage linked to the Russian media site RIA, which shared the video alongside the caption: “Wagner Group fighters use Solntepek heavy flamethrower systems to hit Ukrainian forces in Artemivsk and its suburbs, RIA Novosti reports.”

Footage of TOS-1A thermobaric MLRS strikes reportedly by Wagner in the Bakhmut area. https://t.co/t7JKgY2aco pic.twitter.com/umWeuF7HqR — Rob Lee (@RALee85) November 17, 2022

The video has been shared and commented on across the platform as people note the horror of the strikes.

One person wrote: “A TOS-1A thermobaric launcher that will be deployed on the Bahamut front.”

Another person wrote: “Look at all of the craters & ruins in the landscape, as yet more death & destruction arrives. These missiles don’t carry any oxygen in their warheads. Instead, they pack in extra explosives, using the oxygen at the target to explode. Russky Mir, at any given hour, in Ukraine.”

Look at all of the craters & ruins in the landscape, as yet more death & destruction arrives. These missiles don't carry any oxygen in their warheads. Instead, they pack in extra explosives, using the oxygen at the target to explode. Russky Mir, at any given hour, in Ukraine. https://t.co/x7ZSKYF8rX — Mark Gearon (@CorvanPhoenix) November 17, 2022

“To be on the wrong side of TOS would have to be a terrifying experience. Ruptured lungs and GI tract has gotta be a terrible way to go,” another person said.

To be on the wrong side of TOS would have to be a terrifying experience. Ruptured lungs and GI tract has gotta be a terrible way to go. https://t.co/lVo3e9LGe4 — StillMisanthropic (@StillMisanthro1) November 17, 2022

Back in May, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence released dramatic video footage of Russian shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region and called for NATO weapons.

The video footage showed Russian TOS-1A shelling Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region and the defence department said at the time: ‘What Ukraine needs is NATO-style MLRS’.

