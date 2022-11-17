Walking Football Reflects

By Euro Weekly News Media • 17 November 2022 • 9:05

All teams on the Costa del sol will pause and reflect this week as we remember Gordon Powell. 5 years ago he sadly collapsed and died at a tournament in Portugal where he was playing with WFS Spain.

Gordon was a well-liked and respected member of the walking football community here in Spain, and his unfortunate passing was the spur to encourage all walking football teams here to have their own defibrillator. It’s now a rule here that one should be available at every game. Gordon would have loved the progress that we have made with his beloved sport.

It’s a busy week coming up in both the Euro Weekly news walking football leagues and the Baha Irish Whiskey Cup. 50s league leaders, The Walking dead host AC Benahavis in Baha Cup. This should be a good measure for Benahavis who have had a superb start to the season.

Torrox Tornadoes travel to Benahavis in the 60s league. Steve Lynton will be in a confident mood as Torrox have made big strides in the last few weeks. Big night at estadio el Cañadon this week. El Cañadon take on Nerja Utd in only their second league outing of the season in the over 50 league, and Malaga 60 take on Nerja Utd 60 In a friendly.

New team Mollina WFC cancelled their game against el Cañadon last week due to a family issue. We hope the game will be re arranged in the near future. For all walking football news visit walkingfooty.com on Facebook

