By Nora Johnson • 17 November 2022 • 8:45

Weathering An Economic ‘Perfect Storm’ Image - Alexander Raths/Shutterstock

With $4,000-a-night hotels opening to much fanfare in Manhattan, and Mayfair restaurants serving £3,000 steaks wrapped in gold leaf reporting record profits, it’s safe to say the super-rich are weathering the current economic storm just fine.

But should we get worked up about this sort of thing? There are countless ridiculously overpriced restaurants intended to separate the super-rich from their money, just as there are countless ridiculously overpriced cars, yachts, clothes etc. But as long as the staff and suppliers get paid, should we concern ourselves how obscenely willing idiots get ripped off?

Just think how those hugely expensive tasting menus with “pear poached in sap” and “fragments of yeast” would keep you hostage for hours, offering endless edible gold leaf and interminable pauses, and leaving you hungrier when you leave than when you arrived.

So, why can’t I take this seriously? It certainly puts the Ukraine war, cost-of-living crisis and NHS waiting lists into perspective. Does it have anything to do with the current levels of inflation and people trying hard to balance eating (and drinking) with heating this winter? Pondering this, though, will at least be a distraction from talk of increased interest rates and recession…

