Albox (Almeria) town hall lays claim to the margins bordering the Ramba

By Linda Hall • 18 November 2022 • 15:49

ALBOX RAMBLA: Banks and margins belong to the town hall Photo credit: Eduardo Milla

ALBOX town hall has laid claim to ownership of the margins of the Rambla inside the town.

It accompanied the claim with a legal document that was approved at a November 16 council session although the two Partido Popular councillors voted against the motion and the socialists failed to attend.

The report cited a Junta de Andalucia project that channelled the Rambla in 2011 and confirmed that the margins belonged to the municipality.

On June 15, 2011, the regional government signed off the work, naming the town hall “the owner and possessor of the referred-to margins.”

Despite this, the Junta’s Environment department did not provide the necessary legal statement, which has since prevented the town hall from registering the land that borders the Rambla as municipality property.

The same document explained that defining the watercourse’s publicly owned section was determined by the area “covered by water” when the Rambla was “in normal flood.”

It also stated that since 2011, the Albox Rambla’s channelling was “totally artificial” as its natural course no longer existed and the Junta project now set the limits of the watercourse’s publicly-owned area.

