As more employees resign, Twitter reportedly closes offices due to alleged ‘sabotage’ fears

By Chris King • 18 November 2022 • 5:00
Image of Elon Musk and the Twitter logo.
Credit: raphapress/Shutterstock.com.
According to online reports this morning, Friday, November 18, Twitter has informed its employees that all its office buildings will be temporarily closed until next Monday 21. After the company’s new owner and CEO Elon Musk gave workers an ultimatum last Wednesday 23, it has been rumoured that hundreds of them are subsequently resigning.
A tweet from Zoe Schiffer, the managing editor of Platformer, the tech site, said that the offices had been temporarily closed. She tweeted: “NEW: Twitter just alerted employees that effective immediately, all office buildings are temporarily closed and badge access is suspended. No details given as to why”.
NEW: Twitter just alerted employees that effective immediately, all office buildings are temporarily closed and badge access is suspended. No details given as to why.
— Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) November 17, 2022
This was followed by: “Offices will reopen on November 21st. In the meantime: “Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere”.
Offices will reopen on November 21st. In the meantime: "Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere."
— Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) November 17, 2022
Schiffer later posted another message that read: “So far no Twitter employees have been deactivated — even those who’ve publicly resigned. Musk and his team only collected the list of ‘yes’s’ – employees who said they want to be part of Twitter 2.0. They’re still trying to track who is out”.
So far no Twitter employees have been deactivated — even those who’ve publicly resigned. Musk and his team only collected the list of “yes’s” — employees who said they want to be part of Twitter 2.0. They’re still trying to track who is out.
— Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) November 18, 2022
She added: “NEW: The designers leading Elon Musk’s Blue verified project are out, along with the lead web engineer. Many Twitter employees who maintained critical infrastructure have resigned. This is going to look like a very different company tomorrow”.
NEW: The designers leading Elon Musk’s Blue verified project are out, along with the lead web engineer. Many Twitter employees who maintained critical infrastructure have resigned. This is going to look like a very different company tomorrow.
— Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) November 18, 2022
Musk has not yet commented publicly on this latest situation. Following his purchase of the social media giant, he gave the remaining workers a choice of committing to working ‘long hours at high intensity’ or leaving, and collecting a three-month severance package.
This move was designed as part of the billionaire businessman’s drive to ‘build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0’. He insisted that the newly revamped company needed to be ‘extremely hardcore’, as reported by news.sky.com.
Last Wednesday 23, Twitter employees received an email from the world’s richest man. It informed them that they had until 5pm New York time on Thursday 17 to click on a link in the communication confirming ‘you want to be part of the new Twitter’. Anybody who failed to click would be automatically considered to have quit the company it added.
