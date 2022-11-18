Beatlemania returns as Ticketmaster pulls Taylor Swift tickets

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 November 2022 • 8:29

Taylor Swift - Credit Brian Friedman Shutterstock.com

Beatlemania has seen a return with demand for Taylor Swift tickets so high that leading booking agency, Ticketmaster, has had to withdraw sales.

According to the Washington Times on Wednesday, November 18, the company said it did not have near enough tickets to cover demand. A pre-sale event earlier this week crashed their site and left many unable to get tickets, with two million tickets sold on Tuesday breaking the record for concert sales.

Ticketmaster said: “Extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet demand is the reason for calling off today’s sale.”

Ticketmaster said that more than 1.5 million fans had been pre-approved but that more than two million were still on the waiting list. The pre-approved Verified Fan list is in place to stop “touts” from bulk buying and reselling.

Swift’s 52 date Eras Tour kicks off in March 2023 and follows the release of her record-breaking album “Midnights.”

To add to the problems, Ticketmaster said the site had been attacked by bots causing further difficulties and some to lose tickets they had booked. As much as 15 per cent of the interactions on the site experienced significant issues.

Ticketmaster apologised to users of the site saying: “While it’s impossible for everyone to get tickets to these shows, we know we can do more to improve the experience and that’s what we’re focused on.”

Taylor Swift who has seen the return of Beatlemania, recently broke records for the most songs on the top ten charts at the same time.

