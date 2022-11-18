Canine convention in Torremolinos to attract dog lovers from all over!

By Betty Henderson • 18 November 2022 • 13:26

Local Mayor, Margarita del Cid, got a preview of activities before Expocan gets underway on Saturday

DOGGY DELIGHT in Torremolinos at a dog show that is set to take place at the Palacio de Congresos in the town on November 19 and 20. The exhibition will see dog lovers get involved in a whole host of competitions and interactive activities.

Speaking ahead the event, town Mayor, Margarita del Cid said “Over the weekend, more that 15,000 people, 1500 dogs and 200 different breeds will gather at the exhibition centre”. She highlighted the economic impact of the exhibition, saying it could bring more than €1.5 million to the town, which is crucial for the winter tourism industry as it continues its pandemic recovery.

President of the Costa del Sol Canine Society, Manuel Ramírez, thanked the council for their support in organising the Expocan event.

Guests will get stuck into fun activities including workshops, educational training, agility competitions and demonstrations from guide dogs.

Entry to the event is free for the general public, to encourage maximum possible participation in activities. Guests are also allowed to bring their dogs into the event, if they bring their vaccination and microchip records.